China, Russia reaffirm strong ties

President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have reiterated the long-term and strategic nature of bilateral ties, pledging that China-Russia relations will not be disrupted by external factors or any third party.

The two presidents made the statement on Monday during a telephone conversation, their second interaction within a month following a video meeting on Jan 21.

Putin provided an update on the latest interactions between Russia and the United States, as well as Russia's principled stance on the Ukraine crisis. He emphasized Moscow's commitment to addressing the root causes of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and achieving a sustainable and lasting peace.

Xi reaffirmed China's position on resolving the Ukraine crisis, saying that the Group of Friends for Peace on the Ukraine crisis, which was established in September by China and Brazil along with some other countries of the Global South, has been fostering an atmosphere and conditions for the political settlement of the crisis.

China is glad to see Russia and relevant parties make positive efforts to defuse the Ukraine crisis, he said.

Monday marked the third anniversary of the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

High-level delegations from Russia and the US held talks on the Ukraine crisis in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Feb 18. Both sides agreed to appoint special representatives to continue the talks between the two countries.

Speaking at a regular news conference on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said, "Since the full escalation of the Ukraine crisis, China has stayed in communication with relevant parties and been committed to building consensus for ending the conflict and paving the way for peace talks."

China will always stand firmly on the side of peace, uphold an objective and fair position and continue to work with the international community to play a constructive role in advancing political settlement of the crisis, Lin said.

On bilateral ties, Xi told Putin that history and reality have shown that China and Russia are good neighbors that cannot be moved away from each other, and true friends who share weal and woe, support each other and pursue common development.

The China-Russia relationship enjoys strong internal driving forces and unique strategic value, and it does not target any third party nor would it be influenced by any third party, Xi noted.

He emphasized that the development strategies and foreign policies of both countries are long-term.

No matter how the international landscape changes, the relationship between China and Russia will move forward at its own pace, contribute to their respective development and revitalization, and inject stability and positive energy into international relations, he added.

Putin expressed Russia's high regard for its relationship with China, saying that in the year ahead, his country looks forward to maintaining high-level exchanges with China and deepening practical cooperation.

Putin added that Russia is willing to work with China to jointly commemorate the 80th anniversary of victory in the World Anti-Fascist War and in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45).

He pointed out that developing relations with China is a strategic choice made by Russia with a view to the long term. It is not an act of expediency, not affected by any temporary incidents, and not subject to interference by external factors, Putin said.

He emphasized that in the current situation, close communication between Russia and China is in keeping with the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era, and will send a positive message that Russia and China play a stabilizing role in international affairs.

The phone talks between the two presidents came just four days after the meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Johannesburg, South Africa, on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Both foreign ministers also reaffirmed the "unbreakable" friendship between China and Russia, and the countries' commitment to deepening strategic coordination.

