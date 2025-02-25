Xi says bilateral ties show China, Russia good neighbors, true friends

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that history and reality show that China and Russia are good neighbors that cannot be moved away, and true friends who share weal and woe, support each other and achieve common development.

He made the remarks when having a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the latter's request.

Xi said the two leaders had a video meeting before the Chinese Spring Festival during which they made plans for the development of China-Russia relations throughout the year and strengthened coordination on a series of major international and regional issues.

Various departments from both countries are steadily advancing cooperation in all fields in accordance with the consensus reached by the two leaders, including carrying out activities to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the 80th anniversary of the victory of World Anti-Fascist War, Xi said.

Xi said China-Russia ties enjoy strong internal driving force and unique strategic value, adding that the relationship does not target any third party nor would it be influenced by any third party. The development strategies and foreign policies of China and Russia are for the long-term, he said.

Despite changes in the international situation, China-Russia relations will proceed with ease, which will help each other's development and revitalization, and inject stability and positive energy into international relations, he said.

Xi stressed that at the beginning of the overall escalation of the Ukraine crisis, he put forward the "four-should" and other basic proposals for resolving the crisis.

In September last year, China and Brazil, together with some countries of the Global South, set up the Group of Friends for Peace on the Ukraine crisis to create an atmosphere and accumulate conditions for promoting the political settlement of the crisis, Xi noted.

China is happy to see Russia and relevant parties make positive efforts to defuse the Ukraine crisis, he said.

The two sides agreed to continue to maintain communication and coordination through various means.

For his part, Putin said that Russia places significant importance on its relations with China and looks forward to maintaining high-level exchanges with China in the new year, deepening practical cooperation, and jointly commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War and the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression.

To develop relations with China is a strategic choice made by Russia with a long-term perspective, rather than an expedient measure, Putin said, adding that the strategy is not subject to any temporary trend or external interference.

Under the current circumstances, maintaining close communication between Russia and China aligns with the spirit of their comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, and will send a positive signal of their stabilizing role in international affairs, said Putin.

Putin also briefed on the latest Russia-U.S. contacts and Russia's stance on the Ukraine crisis, saying that Russia is committed to eliminating the root causes of the conflict and reaching a sustainable and lasting peace solution.

