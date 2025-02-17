Home>>
Xi attends symposium on private enterprises, delivers speech
(Xinhua) 13:02, February 17, 2025
BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday attended a symposium on private enterprises.
Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered an important speech after listening to representatives of private entrepreneurs.
Li Qiang and Ding Xuexiang also attended the symposium, which was presided over by Wang Huning.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi's article on full, rigorous Party self-governance to be published
- Xi sends congratulatory message to 38th African Union Summit
- Xi's congratulatory message to 38th AU summit draws warm responses
- Book about Xi's thoughts on improving ethnic work published
- Xiplomacy: How Xi Jinping drives China's global interactions in the New Year
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.