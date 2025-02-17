Xi attends symposium on private enterprises, delivers speech

Xinhua) February 17, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday attended a symposium on private enterprises.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered an important speech after listening to representatives of private entrepreneurs.

Li Qiang and Ding Xuexiang also attended the symposium, which was presided over by Wang Huning.

