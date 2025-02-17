Xi sends congratulatory message to 38th African Union Summit

February 17, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a message to the 38th African Union (AU) Summit, extending warm congratulations to African countries and people.

In the face of the current complex and intertwined international situation, the Global South, represented by China and Africa, has grown significantly, Xi noted.

Over the past year, the AU has united and led African countries in vigorously advancing integration, actively responding to regional and global challenges, and speaking in unison as the "voice of Africa," Xi said.

Noting that these efforts have led to a continuous boost in Africa's international status and influence, he sincerely wishes African countries and people even greater success on the path of independence, self-reliance and development.

Xi said that the year 2024 saw vigorous development of China-Africa relations.

With the successful Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, China and Africa have embarked on a new stage of jointly building an all-weather community with a shared future for the new era, and stayed at the forefront of building a community with a shared future for mankind, Xi noted.

He expressed readiness to work with African leaders to promote the implementation of the six proposals for jointly advancing modernization and 10 partnership actions, so as to bring more tangible results to benefit over 2.8 billion Chinese and African peoples.

