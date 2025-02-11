Xi extends condolences over passing of Namibian founding president

Xinhua) 08:28, February 11, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday extended condolences to his Namibian counterpart, Nangolo Mbumba, over the passing of Namibia's founding President Sam Nujoma.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi expressed deep condolences over the passing of Nujoma and extended sincere sympathy to the family of Nujoma, the Namibian government and people.

Xi said that Nujoma was a statesman and revolutionary of the older generation in Africa who made historic contributions in leading the Namibian people in their pursuit of national independence and liberation, and a development path suited to the country's conditions.

Throughout his life, he remained a firm friend of China and actively promoted traditional China-Namibia friendship and China-Africa cooperation, Xi said.

Noting that the passing of Nujoma is a tremendous loss for the people of Namibia, Xi said that the Chinese people have also lost an old and dear friend.

The Chinese government and the Chinese people deeply cherish the traditional friendship between China and Namibia, Xi said, expressing the belief that with the joint efforts of both sides, the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Namibia will surely achieve even greater development.

