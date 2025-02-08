Xi calls for promoting full revitalization of northeast China

Xinhua) 16:07, February 08, 2025

CHANGCHUN, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday urged Jilin Province to further implement the Communist Party of China Central Committee's strategic arrangements for the full revitalization of northeast China in the new era and to play a bigger role in advancing Chinese modernization.

