Home>>
Xi calls for promoting full revitalization of northeast China
(Xinhua) 16:07, February 08, 2025
CHANGCHUN, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday urged Jilin Province to further implement the Communist Party of China Central Committee's strategic arrangements for the full revitalization of northeast China in the new era and to play a bigger role in advancing Chinese modernization.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.