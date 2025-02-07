Home>>
Xi meets ROK National Assembly speaker
(Xinhua) 19:39, February 07, 2025
HARBIN, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met with National Assembly Speaker of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Woo Won-shik in Harbin, capital city of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.
Woo is here to attend the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games.
