Xi says ice and snow becoming new driver of growth

Xinhua) 13:44, February 07, 2025

HARBIN, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday the ice-and-snow fervor and related economy are becoming new engines of Harbin's high-quality development and new pathways of its opening up.

Xi made the remarks while addressing a welcome banquet held for international dignitaries who are here to attend the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games.

Harbin, dubbed China's "ice city," is the birthplace of the country's modern winter sports. The city hosted the third edition of the Games in 1996.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)