Full text: Remarks by Chinese President Xi Jinping at welcoming banquet of opening ceremony of 9th Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 17:56, February 07, 2025

HARBIN, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Friday hosted a banquet in China's northeastern city of Harbin to welcome international dignitaries who are here to attend the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games.

The following is the full text of Xi's remarks at the banquet:

Remarks by H.E. Xi Jinping

President of the People's Republic of China

At the Welcoming Banquet of the Opening Ceremony

Of the Ninth Asian Winter Games Harbin

Harbin, February 7, 2025

Distinguished Colleagues,

Your Excellency IOC President Thomas Bach,

Your Excellency OCA Vice President Timothy Tsun Ting Fok,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Friends,

As the Chinese people celebrate the Spring Festival, I wish to extend, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, and also in the name of my wife and myself, a warm welcome and festive greetings to all the distinguished guests!

The cauldron of the Ninth Asian Winter Games will be lit tonight. From the Olympic Winter Games Beijing to the Asian Winter Games Harbin, the passion in China for ice and snow has swept across the nation. It has also invigorated winter sports around the world. The current Asian Winter Games sets a new record in its history in the numbers of participating countries, regions and athletes. I believe that with the joint efforts of the Olympic Council of Asia and delegations from all participating countries and regions, Harbin will present to the world a great sports event that is distinctly Chinese, uniquely Asian and spectacular, thus writing a new, magnificent chapter of ice and snow sports.

The theme of the Ninth Asian Winter Games -- "Dream of Winter, Love among Asia" -- embodies the shared aspiration and desire of the Asian people for peace, development and friendship.

We should uphold our shared dream for tranquility and harmony. Peace is as pure as ice and snow. No matter how the international landscape evolves, we should join hands together to meet all kinds of security challenges and contribute Asian strength to building an equal and orderly multipolar world.

We should pursue our shared aspiration for prosperity and development. Winter sports are fascinating because they require passion and collaboration. We should work together to promote progress and development, and provide sustained drive for a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

We should fulfill our shared desire for friendship and affinity. Every snowflake is unique, and every civilization is distinctive. Asia is a convergence of the world's diverse civilizations. We should promote inclusiveness, coexistence and mutual learning, and contribute more to the development and progress of human civilization.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Friends,

Harbin, the renowned "Ice City," is the birthplace of China's modern winter sports. We feel truly in here that ice and snow are as valuable as gold and silver. The ice and snow culture and economy are becoming a new driving force for the high-quality development of Harbin and a new bond linking the city and the world. We welcome you to explore this hospitable, open and inclusive land of black soil, and to trace the path of Chinese modernization.

China has just entered the Year of the Snake. Among the 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac, the snake represents wisdom and agility. The Year of the Snake will surely brim with vigor and vitality. I wish all athletes excellent performance with the agility of the snake. May you all have beautiful and unforgettable memories of ice and snow in Harbin.

Now, I would like to propose a toast:

To the great success of the Ninth Asian Winter Games;

To the dynamic development of the Olympic Movement;

To the solidarity and friendship of the Asian people; and

To the health of all the distinguished guests and your families.

Cheers!

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Zhong Wenxing)