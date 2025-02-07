Xi says Harbin to deliver great sports gala for world

Xinhua) 13:41, February 07, 2025

HARBIN, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that China's northeastern city of Harbin, host city of the 9th Asian Winter Games, will deliver a spectacular sports gala for the world.

At a banquet held by Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, ahead of the opening ceremony of the Games, the Chinese leader extended a warm welcome to international dignitaries who are here to attend the ceremony.

Among the guests were Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister of Thailand Paetongtarn Shinawatra, National Assembly Speaker of the Republic of Korea Woo Won-shik, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, and Olympic Council of Asia Vice President Timothy Fok Tsun-ting.

China's ice-and-snow passion ignited by major sports events has invigorated global winter sports, Xi told the guests while addressing the banquet.

The 9th Asian Winter Games attracted a record number of participating countries and regions, as well as registered athletes, Xi said.

According to the organizers, over 1,200 athletes from 34 countries and regions across Asia will compete in the Games.

Harbin will deliver for the world a sports gala that is distinctly Chinese, uniquely Asian and spectacular, Xi noted.

The theme of the Games -- "Dream of Winter, Love among Asia" -- embodies Asian people's shared aspiration and desire for peace, development and friendship, Xi noted.

He called on Asia to uphold the common dream of peace and harmony, jointly respond to all sorts of security challenges, and contribute to building an equal and orderly multipolar world.

He also stressed the shared pursuit of prosperity and development, calling on Asian people to work together to promote progress and development, and provide sustained momentum for a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

To realize the common wish of friendship and affinity, Xi called for promoting inclusiveness, coexistence and mutual learning among diverse civilizations.

Harbin, dubbed China's "ice city," is the birthplace of the country's modern winter sports. The city also hosted the third edition of the Games in 1996.

The ice-and-snow culture and economy are becoming a new driving force for the high-quality development of Harbin and a new bond linking the city and the world, Xi noted.

As the Chinese people are celebrating the Spring Festival, which ushered in the Year of the Snake, Xi wished all athletes "excellent performance with the agility of the snake."

"Among the 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac, the snake represents wisdom and agility. The Year of the Snake will surely brim with vigor and vitality," he said.

Senior Chinese leaders including Cai Qi attended the event.

