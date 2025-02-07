We Are China

Xi attends opening ceremony of 9th Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 20:14, February 07, 2025

HARBIN, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday evening attended the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, capital city of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

