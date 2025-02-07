Home>>
Xi meets IOC president
(Xinhua) 19:38, February 07, 2025
HARBIN, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach in Harbin, capital city of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.
Bach is here to attend the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games.
