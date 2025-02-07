We Are China

Xi meets IOC president

Xinhua) 19:38, February 07, 2025

HARBIN, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach in Harbin, capital city of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Bach is here to attend the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games.

