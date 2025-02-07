China, ROK should consolidate ties amid rising uncertainties: Xi

Xinhua) 21:35, February 07, 2025

HARBIN, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said China and the Republic of Korea (ROK) should work together to strengthen their strategic cooperative partnership, amid mounting global and regional uncertainties.

Xi made the remarks while meeting with ROK National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik in Harbin, capital city of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Woo is here for the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations over 30 years ago, the two countries have continuously developed their relations and boosted cooperation, contributing to regional peace and development, Xi said, noting that China's policy toward the ROK remains consistent.

He called on the two countries to deepen their mutually beneficial economic and trade ties and increase cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Woo said maintaining friendly relations with China is a core foreign policy of the ROK.

The ROK is willing to work with China to elevate bilateral relations to a new level in the new year, Woo added. He also expressed the hope that the two countries will strengthen economic and trade cooperation, ensure the stability of global industrial and supply chains, and expand personnel exchanges.

