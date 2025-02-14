Book about Xi's thoughts on improving ethnic work published

Xinhua) 08:26, February 14, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- A book about the thoughts of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on enhancing and improving ethnic affairs work has been published and distributed nationwide.

The book elaborates on the essence, principles, contents, and practical requirements of Xi's thoughts in this regard, explaining them from the perspectives of historical context, key tasks, main priorities, and essential guarantees.

The book, jointly published by the People's Publishing House and The Ethnic Publishing House, provides useful material for Party members, officials and the public to study Xi's thoughts on promoting work related to ethnic affairs.

