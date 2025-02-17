Xi's congratulatory message to 38th AU summit draws warm responses

This photo taken on Feb. 13, 2025 shows the buildings of the African Union (AU) Headquarters in Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia. (Xinhua/Michael Tewelde)

With the successful Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, China and Africa have embarked on a new stage of jointly building an all-weather community with a shared future for the new era, and stayed at the forefront of building a community with a shared future for humankind.

NAIROBI, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a message to the 38th African Union (AU) Summit, extending warm congratulations to African countries and people.

Experts from African countries noted that the message highlights China's unwavering commitment to China-Africa relations and its steadfast support for Africa's independence, self-reliance and development.

They said that China-Africa relations will continue to serve as a model of South-South cooperation, as the two sides work together on the path to modernization.

STRONGER GLOBAL SOUTH COOPERATION

In his congratulatory message, Xi noted that over the past year, the AU has united and led African countries in vigorously advancing integration, actively responding to regional and global challenges and speaking in unison as the "voice of Africa."

Noting that these efforts have led to a continuous boost in Africa's international status and influence, he sincerely wished African countries and people even greater success on their path to independence, self-reliance and development.

Lerato D. Mataboge, the newly elected AU Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, could hardly contain her excitement during an interview.

"We're quite honored to receive the congratulatory message from President Xi. We all are quite proud of the China-Africa relationship over the years and the partnership in development," Mataboge said.

"President Xi's congratulatory message on the 'Global South' is truly inspiring," Ibrahim Gambari, a former Nigerian foreign minister, said after attending the opening ceremony of the AU summit.

Gambari, who has made many trips to China, highlighted China's role in strengthening the Global South's influence, especially within the frameworks of the G20 and BRICS.

"China was the first major country to openly support the AU's entry into the G20, which ensures Africa's voice is heard on the global stage," he said.

The 2025 AU summit, with the theme of "Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations," reflects Africa's pursuit of strategic autonomy and self-determined development.

Benjamin Mgana, chief editor of foreign news at The Guardian newspaper in Tanzania, said global governance structures have long been dominated by developed nations, often sidelining the interests of the Global South.

By strengthening strategic partnerships with China and other emerging economies, Global South nations, including African countries, can navigate external pressures while pursuing self-reliant growth and sustainable modernization, he said.

"There is no doubt that China has become the biggest champion of pragmatic multilateralism, coming up with proposals that have significantly transformed the world economy," said Adhere Cavince, a Kenyan scholar on international relations.

China-proposed initiatives, including the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, are designed to ensure that all nations share the benefits of peace and development, Cavince said.

He noted that these efforts are particularly valuable for Global South nations, helping advance sustainable development, maintain regional stability and promote intercultural exchanges.

SUCCESSFUL PLATFORMS, ALL-WEATHER FRIENDS

In his message, Xi said that the year 2024 saw a vigorous development of China-Africa relations.

With the successful Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), China and Africa have embarked on a new stage of jointly building an all-weather community with a shared future for the new era, and stayed at the forefront of building a community with a shared future for humankind, Xi noted.

The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) opens in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Xi's message not only affirms the joint efforts of the two sides in the past but also expresses hope for brighter prospects regarding China-Africa relations, said Marius Kudumo, a Namibian public policy analyst and international relations expert.

China has made immense contributions to Africa's industrialization, agricultural modernization and talent cultivation as a major partner of the continent over the past years, he said.

The message also resonated with Mathias Eric Owona Nguini, vice-rector of the University of Yaounde in Cameroon. He said that the FOCAC, which was established in 2000, marked a new phase of practical and friendly cooperation between China and Africa.

The FOCAC has developed into an effective mechanism for China-Africa cooperation, and it has made remarkable gains in boosting mutual political trust and practical cooperation, benefiting the peoples of both sides, Nguini said.

Roger Agana, managing director of News Ghana, said the all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era exemplifies the fraternal bond between China and Africa.

"China and Africa have been all-weather friends, that is to say, the two sides will always support and trust each other regardless of the chaos and vicissitudes; this brotherhood is unbreakable," he said.

Dennis Munene Mwaniki, executive director of the China-Africa Center at Kenya's Africa Policy Institute, said that the concept of an all-weather community with a shared future for the new era reflects the deepening and multifaceted partnership between China and Africa.

"It emphasizes a long-term, resilient and mutually beneficial relationship that transcends political and economic changes. It is not just about economic gains but also about creating a model of South-South cooperation that promotes peace, development and prosperity for all," Mwaniki said.

NEW JOURNEY OF MODERNIZATION

In his congratulatory message, Xi expressed his readiness to work with African leaders to promote the implementation of the six proposals for jointly advancing modernization and 10 partnership actions, so as to bring more tangible results to benefit over 2.8 billion Chinese and Africans.

"China has been quite a great contributor to infrastructure development on the African continent ... I'm looking forward to further exploring the type of collaborations that we can have with China," said Mataboge, the AU commissioner for infrastructure and energy.

This photo taken on Dec. 1, 2024 shows a train of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line in Lagos, Nigeria. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

The six proposals and 10 partnership actions provide a structured framework for addressing key development challenges in Africa, said Zan Bi Claude Evariste, a researcher and lecturer at the University of San Pedro in Cote d'Ivoire.

He suggested that to promote implementation, it is necessary to ensure the active participation of local governments, improve transparency, encourage the participation of the private sector, and establish a regular monitoring and evaluation mechanism.

China's zero-tariff treatment on 100 percent of tariff lines for least-developed countries with diplomatic ties reflects its sincerity in fostering development and achieving win-win outcomes, said James Arrey Abangma, a political science professor at the University of Buea in Cameroon.

The 10 partnership actions focus on the career development of African youth, help Africa cultivate a new generation of talents, and promote the long-term sustainable development of African countries, he said.

China-Africa ties focus on infrastructure development, industrialization and people-to-people connectivity, fostering long-term sustainable growth, said Mgana.

With the support of Chinese investment, Africa's industrialization and agricultural modernization will enhance job creation, economic resilience and self-sufficiency, Mgana said.

Emmanuel Yenshu Vubo, dean of the Faculty of Social and Management Sciences at the University of Buea in Cameroon, believed that sincerity, openness and mutual trust are the keys to China and Africa moving forward side by side.

President Xi's proposal to make sure "on the path to modernization, no one, and no country, should be left behind" has brought hope to the modernization of the Global South, he said.

