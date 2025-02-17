Xi's article on full, rigorous Party self-governance to be published

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on improving the systems for exercising full and rigorous Party self-governance will be published on Sunday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's fourth issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

The whole Party must remain sober-minded and determined to continuously advance Party building in the new era by improving the systems for exercising full and rigorous self-governance, the article says.

It emphasizes that Party building in the new era is a systematic project with the enhancement of the Party's political building as the overarching task.

The article outlines plans to enhance the systems for exercising full and rigorous Party self-governance in five aspects.

The improved systems should include a well-connected and efficient organizational system, an education system that enables Party members to maintain firm ideals and convictions, and a supervision system that applies targeted measures and addresses both symptoms and root causes, according to the article.

A scientific, comprehensive and practical institutional system, and a clear and well-defined accountability system are also outlined in the article.

