More foreign language editions of "Understanding Xi Jinping's Educational Philosophy" published
BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- The French, Russian, Spanish, and Arabic editions of "Understanding Xi Jinping's Educational Philosophy" have been jointly published by the Foreign Language Teaching and Research Press and the Higher Education Press.
Originally published in Chinese in 2020, the book offers a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the important educational discourses of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.
The newly released French, Russian, Spanish, and Arabic editions, alongside the previously published English version, are valuable resources for international readers to understand the historical context and rich content of China's educational reform and development in the new era.
The translations were carried out under the guidance of the Ministry of Education.
