Xi signs orders to revise military rules

Xinhua) 09:05, February 22, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, has signed orders to publish three regulations on the military's interior order, code of conduct and military formation.

The revised rules, which will take effect from April 1, are designed to fully transform the country's military into world-class armed forces, focusing on combat readiness and addressing the concerns of the armed forces.

The regulations on the military's interior order are revised to improve the management of military personnel in matters such as soldiers' appearance and conduct, leave-taking and military training.

The revision to the military code of conduct refines the rules to award the excellent, punish violators and streamline relevant procedures.

The revised regulations on military formation are added with detailed codes of practice concerning military parades on the land, in the sea, at the dock and in the air.

The revisions to the regulations prioritize combat readiness as the foremost duty, with a fundamental orientation of preparing for and engaging in warfare.

Fully applying the strategy of running the armed forces in accordance with law, the revised rules aim to promote a more standardized order in war preparation, training, operations and daily life.

