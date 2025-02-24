Heartfelt Feelings - President Xi Jinping's Visit to Macao

CGTN) 16:31, February 24, 2025

December 20, 2024 marked the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to China. During a visit to the region to attend the celebrations, President Xi Jinping took the opportunity to hold extensive and in-depth exchanges with local officials and ordinary people in which he reviewed Macao's extraordinary progress over the past quarter century and laid out a grand vision for its future. "Heartfelt Feelings - President Xi Jinping's Visit to Macao" is a record of this historic event.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)