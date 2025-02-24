'Ne Zha 2' debut in HK, Macao wins hearts

A Ne Zha-themed cake on display at a bakery in Wan Chai, Hong Kong, attracts the attention of a passer-by on Saturday. (Hou Yu/China News Service)

Chinese animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2 grossed more than $845,900 upon its debut in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions on Saturday, achieving the highest first-day box office revenue for an animated film in the SARs.

Over 92,000 people in the two cities showed up on Saturday to watch the movie, which has raked in over 13.7 billion yuan ($1.89 billion) around the world and ranked eighth in terms of global box office revenue. This prompted distributors in the SARs to increase the number of screenings on day one from 500 to more than 800 in 2D and IMAX formats, also a record in the history of Hong Kong's and Macao's film industries.

In Hong Kong and Macao, the film has traditional Chinese and English subtitles. Cinemas operated by the film's four local distributors — Mandarin Motion Pictures, Intercontinental Film Distributors, Sil-Metropole Organisation and Emperor Motion Pictures — have arranged around 400 screenings for Monday, with tickets of some screenings sold out.

On Sunday, China Retold, a local key opinion leader alliance dedicated to promoting the latest developments on the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong on social media platforms, organized a free screening of Ne Zha 2. Those attending the screening formed a long line outside a cinema in Causeway Bay early in the morning, and during the screening, audience members frequently erupted in laughter during humorous scenes and exclamations of awe at the spectacular special effects.

After the screening, Sebastian Lee, a student from the United Kingdom studying at Chinese University of Hong Kong, said he had heard about the movie's box office success, which piqued his curiosity, so he decided to attend the special screening.

Although he wasn't previously familiar with the background of Chinese mythology, the film explained these cultural elements in a simple and understandable way, making it easy for non-Chinese audiences to follow, Lee said.

He also praised the film's special effects, particularly those in the final battle scene, saying that the unprecedented level of detail and complexity of the animation provided an excellent viewing experience.

Laurent Daury, a French lawyer who works in Hong Kong, said that although it was his first time watching a Chinese animated film, the movie exceeded his expectations and gave him a strong sense of Chinese culture.

He said the film reaffirmed his understanding of traditional Chinese culture, particularly the importance of respect, including respect for work, family, and skills.

People pose for photos in front of the poster of the Chinese animated feature Ne Zha 2 at a cinema in Hong Kong, Feb 18, 2025. (Photo/Xinhua)

Cultural values

Daury said that the film, compared with Western-made animated films, conveys more traditional cultural values, which he admired. He added that he would definitely recommend the film to those around him and planned to watch it again with his wife and friends.

Karolina Gruschka, a kindergarten teacher in Hong Kong, said the film's elements of ancient Chinese mythology help viewers, especially children, better understand traditional Chinese culture.

She said she was touched by the friendship between the two main characters, Ne Zha and Ao Bing. Despite coming from entirely different backgrounds, their connection endured all challenges, showing that true friendship can overcome any obstacle, regardless of one's origins, she added.

Gruschka also said that a unique aspect of the film is its core concept of the struggle between good and evil, conveying an uplifting belief that people can change their destiny through their choices.

Ne Zha 2 reimagines the tale of Ne Zha, a rebellious deity from Chinese mythology, intertwining ancient folklore with modern themes of defiance and self-determination.

The film was released on the mainland on Jan 29, the first day of the Year of the Snake, and soon became the highest-grossing film in China.

The film has been released overseas in markets such as the United States, Australia and New Zealand, and will debut in Singapore and Malaysia in March.

