Home>>
Xi extends greetings to women ahead of International Women's Day
(Xinhua) 08:09, March 07, 2025
BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday extended festive greetings and best wishes to the country's women of all ethnic groups and from all walks of life ahead of International Women's Day, which falls on March 8.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, sent the greetings when attending a joint group meeting at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the top political advisory body.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
- China FAW and Audi AG co-author a new chapter of 'China-crafted intelligence' in the AI era
- Tea gardens across Wuyi County enter harvest season
- Mesmerizing performance! Learn a few signature moves of Tengxian Lion Dance in south China
- Winter wheat harvest in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- Xi stresses role of education in supporting sci-tech, talent development
- Xi visits political advisors, joins discussion at annual session
- Jiangsu encouraged to play major role in nation's overall development
- Xi urges Jiangsu to play major role in national development
- Xi takes part in deliberation at annual national legislative session
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.