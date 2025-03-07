Quotes from Xi | Metaphors Xi used at two sessions

(People's Daily App) 16:31, March 07, 2025

During the two sessions, China's annual meetings of its top legislative and advisory bodies, President Xi Jinping often used vivid metaphors to elucidate the principles of governance when engaging in discussions with lawmakers and political advisors. Meaningful metaphors such as "pomegranate seeds" and the "pioneering ox" have left a lasting impression.

