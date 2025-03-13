Book of Xi's discourses on improving Party conduct published

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- A compilation of discourses on improving Party conduct by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.

Compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, the book features nine themes, bringing together 299 excerpts extracted from over 130 of Xi's important speeches and written works from November 2012 to February 2025. Some of these works have been made public for the first time.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at its core formulated and has been implementing the eight-point decision on improving conduct, leading to significant improvements in Party conduct, social morality and individual virtues.

Xi's discourses in this regard are of great significance for consistently and sustainably improving Party conduct, exercising Party self-governance with the spirit of reform and strict standards, and ensuring that the Party remains the strong leadership core in building socialism with Chinese characteristics.

