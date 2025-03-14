Key takeaways from Xi's two sessions moments in 2025

(People's Daily App) 13:35, March 14, 2025

The 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee concluded its third session on Monday and the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) wrapped up its third session on Tuesday. Here's a look at key moments involving President Xi Jinping during this year's two sessions.

(Produced by Huang Jingjing, Wang Xiangyu, Di Jingyuan, He Jiahao and Li Yingjie)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)