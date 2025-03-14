Xi extends congratulations to Tasoulas on assuming Greek presidency

Xinhua) 08:02, March 14, 2025

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping extended on Thursday congratulations to Konstantinos Tasoulas on assuming the Greek presidency.

In his congratulatory message, Xi pointed out that both China and Greece share a long history and splendid culture.

The two countries have maintained a time-honored friendship and are comprehensive strategic partners of mutual understanding and win-win cooperation, Xi said.

In recent years, he added, the two sides have continuously advanced the Piraeus Port project, promoted high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and collaborated in establishing the Center of Chinese and Greek Ancient Civilizations and the Chinese School of Classical Studies at Athens.

Such joint efforts have showcased the harmony of the two ancient civilizations and their sense of responsibility in today's world, Xi said.

Noting that the world is undergoing major changes unseen in a century with all countries closely interconnected and facing a shared future, he emphasized win-win cooperation as the only way to address global challenges.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Greece relations and stands ready to work with President Tasoulas to continue strengthening their traditional friendship, enhance their mutually beneficial cooperation and cultural exchanges, continuously enrich the connotation of China-Greece comprehensive strategic partnership, promote the sustained and sound development of China-EU relations, and contribute wisdom and strength to global peace, stability, development and prosperity.

