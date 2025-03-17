Support for private sector reiterated

An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on unswervingly consolidating and developing the public sector and unswervingly encouraging, supporting and guiding the development of the nonpublic sector was published on Sunday, sending a clear message again that the country remains committed to bolstering the growth of the private economy.

The article by Xi, who is also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, came nearly one month after he held a special symposium on private enterprises on Feb 17, aiming to boost private businesses. It was published in this year's sixth issue of Qiushi Journal, the flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

The article highlighted that China's basic economic system, in which the core principles and policies of the Party and the country regarding the development of the private economy are laid out, has been incorporated into the Constitution of the People's Republic of China and the Party Constitution. The system "will not and cannot be changed", the article said.

The Party and the country ensure that economic entities under all forms of ownership have equal access to factors of production in accordance with the law, can compete on a level playing field, and are protected by the law as equals. This enables them to complement each other and develop side by side, facilitating the healthy development of the nonpublic sector and those working in it, according to the article.

Both the public and nonpublic sectors are important components of the socialist market economy and an important basis for China's economic and social development, it noted, adding that the two sectors should complement each other and develop in tandem.

China's consistent commitment to the development of the private economy, which has been demonstrated in various forms such as policy announcements and high-level meetings, comes at a time when debates on the relationship between State-owned enterprises and private businesses have gained traction.

In the 1980s, China's private economy started from scratch, but it experienced rapid growth over the past four decades.

In terms of the role of the private economy, Xi's article said that for a long time, the rapid expansion of China's private sector has played an important role in stabilizing growth, powering innovation, increasing employment, and raising people's living standards.

Official statistics show that private businesses contribute approximately 50 percent of the country's tax revenue, 60 percent of GDP, and 70 percent of technological innovation, and they account for 80 percent of urban employment.

Paul Frimpong, executive director and senior research fellow at the Ghana-based Africa-China Centre for Policy and Advisory, said the Chinese government's effective partnership with the private sector has been central to the country's economic success through enhancing prosperity, employment, and livelihoods.

"By driving GDP growth, creating jobs and fostering innovation, private enterprises underpin the nation's economic resilience," Frimpong said. "By fostering a dynamic and inclusive private economy, China can sustain high-quality growth, improve living standards and enhance global competitiveness."

However, China's private enterprises have faced mounting challenges in the past few years, including financing difficulties and concerns about fair competition and legal protections, which, to some extent, have thwarted the confidence of private businesses.

To address these challenges, the Chinese government has introduced several key measures since 2023 to enhance the institutional environment for private enterprises. They include a 31-measure guideline to boost the private sector, the establishment of the private economy development bureau of the National Development and Reform Commission, and legislative progress on a law to promote the private economy.

Speaking in February at the symposium, which was attended by the nation's leading private entrepreneurs, Xi emphasized that the current difficulties and challenges facing the private sector are partial and temporary, rather than holistic and long-term, and "they can be overcome".

He also mentioned that this is an opportune moment for private enterprises and entrepreneurs to showcase their talent and significantly contribute to the country's development.

Djoomart Otorbaev, former prime minister of Kyrgyzstan and a professor of the Belt and Road School of Beijing Normal University, said the high-level symposium, the first of its kind hosted since 2018, took place amid the complexities of emerging global economic challenges, including heightened geopolitical tensions and regulatory overreach against some of the country's corporate giants.

"What is certain is that the symposium communicates a clear message of support for private sector entrepreneurs at the highest level, which will inspire much-needed spirit and optimism for renewed growth in China, particularly in its tech sector," Otorbaev said in an article published on the website of the China Global Television Network.

According to the Government Work Report delivered by Premier Li Qiang at the annual session of the National People's Congress, the nation's top legislature, on March 5 in Beijing, China will encourage private investment by implementing new mechanisms for public-private partnerships in a well-regulated manner and guiding more private investment toward major infrastructure and public well-being projects, thus creating more opportunities for the development of private capital.

Observers said the Chinese government's engagement with private entrepreneurs, as well as ongoing policy refinements, reflect a pragmatic approach aimed at fostering an environment where State-owned and private businesses can thrive together.

Rather than retreating, the private sector is being empowered to take on new opportunities in sectors such as advanced manufacturing, the digital economy and international trade, they said.

Huang Hanquan, director of the National Development and Reform Commission's Academy of Macroeconomic Research, emphasized the importance of faithfully implementing the measures to boost the private economy.

"Many supportive policies have been in place," Huang said in an interview with China Media Group. "The key, however, is to ensure their implementation. It is essential to enable private enterprises to truly feel tangible benefits, to genuinely experience the value and specific advantages of national policies."

