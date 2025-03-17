Xi's article on public, non-public sectors to be published

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on unswervingly consolidating and developing the public sector and unswervingly encouraging, supporting and guiding the development of the non-public sector will be published on Sunday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's sixth issue of Qiushi Journal, the flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

The article stressed that China's basic economic system, which has been incorporated into the Constitution of the People's Republic of China and the Party Constitution, will not and cannot be changed.

The Party and the country ensure that economic entities under all forms of ownership have equal access to factors of production in accordance with the law, can compete on a level playing field and are protected by the law as equals. This enables them to complement each other and develop side by side, facilitating the healthy development of the non-public sector and those working in it, according to the article.

The article emphasized that state-owned enterprises are a pillar supporting the Party in the governance and rejuvenation of China. It highlighted that these enterprises have made historic contributions to China's economic and social development, the advancement of science and technology, the development of the national defense and the improvement of people's livelihood.

For a long time, the rapid expansion of China's private sector has played an important role in stabilizing growth, powering innovation, increasing employment, and raising living standards.

When private enterprises and private entrepreneurs encounter difficulties, the Party and the country give them support, and when confusion arises, guidance is offered, the article said.

Both the public and non-public sectors are important components of the socialist market economy, and an important basis for China's economic and social development. The two sectors should complement each other and develop in tandem, it noted.

Based on the fact that China is still in the primary stage of socialism, the country should continue reforms to develop the socialist market economy, and unswervingly consolidate and develop the public sector and unswervingly encourage, support and guide the development of the non-public sector, according to the article.

