Home>>
Xi inspects Guizhou, stresses high-quality development
(Xinhua) 15:25, March 18, 2025
GUIYANG, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of adhering to high-quality development and driving growth by further deepening reform and opening-up comprehensively, during his inspection in southwest China's Guizhou Province from Monday to Tuesday.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called on the province to firm up confidence, work hard, and take steady steps to advance Chinese modernization.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi stresses preserving distinctive culture in ethnic regions
- Xi praises distinctive Dong culture in ethnic village
- Xi's stories: Xi commends youth version of 'The Peony Pavilion' for cultural exchange
- Xi inspects southwest China's Guizhou Province
- Practitioners' Insights: What does 'whole-process' mean in China's democracy? A Shanghai practice tells how grassroots voices can be heard
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.