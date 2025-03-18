Xi inspects Guizhou, stresses high-quality development

Xinhua) 15:25, March 18, 2025

GUIYANG, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of adhering to high-quality development and driving growth by further deepening reform and opening-up comprehensively, during his inspection in southwest China's Guizhou Province from Monday to Tuesday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called on the province to firm up confidence, work hard, and take steady steps to advance Chinese modernization.

