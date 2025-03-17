Practitioners' Insights: What does 'whole-process' mean in China's democracy? A Shanghai practice tells how grassroots voices can be heard

Editor's Note:

Since the publication of the first volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China in 2014, the book has garnered widespread recognition globally, becoming a key resource for political figures, scholars, and experts in many countries. It stands as the leader's work with the most published languages, the widest coverage, and the greatest global influence, opening a "window of thought" for understanding China in the new era.

To offer global audiences deeper insights into Xi Jinping: The Governance of China and the key concepts it contains, including perspectives on development, civilization, security, human rights, ecology, international order, and global governance, the Global Times is launching the "Decoding the Book of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" series. Through themed columns such as "Scholars' Perspectives," "Translators' Voices," "Practitioners' Insights," and "Readers' Reflections," this series will feature perspectives from Chinese and international scholars, translators of the work, practitioners of its concepts, and overseas readers. It aims to share what they have seen and understood about China's philosophy, values, and wisdom through the book.

This is the first installment of the "Practitioners' Insights" column, which narrates how a grassroots legislative outreach office in Shanghai channels the voices of ordinary citizens to the nation's highest legislative body, acting as a vital mechanism for advancing whole-process people's democracy.

Legislative information coordinators at Hongqiao subdistrict's legislative outreach office in Shanghai discuss public security and health-related issues at a meeting on October 8, 2024. (Photo/Courtesy of Hongqiao subdistrict's civic center)

One day in late 2014 near Gubei Civic Center in Hongqiao subdistrict of downtown Shanghai, then 30-year-old Wu Xinhui met for the first time lady Wang (pseudonym). Wang, in her 90s, had multiple bruises on her body with eyes filled with helplessness and exhaustion. She told lawyer Wu that these injuries resulted from abuse by her daughter, who had taken her mobile phone and bank cards. Wang's request was simple: to change her guardianship and free herself from her daughter's "torment."

Wu is a director at the Shanghai Kangming Law Firm. On the day she met Wang a decade ago, she was unaware that, besides being a lawyer, she would assume another role as a legislative coordinator for the Hongqiao subdistrict legislative outreach office under the Legislative Affairs Commission of the National People's Congress (NPC).

Wu then spent several months taking legal means to change the guardianship for the elderly woman and helping her reclaim her property. The lawsuit was won, but Wu still felt a heavy burden in her heart, as she knew there might be many more elderly like Wang who needed legal protection.

In July 2015, when the legislative outreach office was established at Hongqiao, Wu was invited to become a legislative coordinator of this outreach office. About two months later, when the China's law on domestic violence was soliciting public opinions for an amendment, Wu was reminded of Wang's story and many similar cases she had encountered as a lawyer over the years. At the legislative opinion solicitation meetings, Wu sincerely proposed suggestions to include the elderly in the protection of the anti-domestic violence law.

When Wu knew that the later promulgated law on domestic violence includes the elderly in the protected category, she realized that even the weakest voices can be heard and illuminate the legislative process.

The whole-process people's democracy ensures the broadest and most genuine participation of the people. In Volume 4 of the book Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, Xi said, "If the people are only addressed in order to solicit votes and then are left out in the cold, if they must listen to grandiose election slogans but have no voice when the elections are over, or if they are wooed by candidates during election campaigns only to be cast aside afterwards, this is not true democracy."

In July this year, the Hongqiao subdistrict legislative outreach office will mark its 10th anniversary. Over the past decade, it has functioned like a "big pocket" for gathering public opinions, thanks to the efforts of Wu and other legislative coordinators who have walked the streets and alleys over the years listening to local residents.

In the last decade, they have solicited opinions for 103 draft laws, submitting a total of 3,771 suggestions to the NPC. These suggestions include ideas from community elders on resolving neighborhood disputes and expectations from office workers on labor rights protection. Each suggestion reflects people's longing for a better life. In the end, 337 suggestions were adopted after research, and the voices of 46,586 people were collaborated, becoming a force for promoting the progress of the rule of law.

These numbers are dynamically recorded with red magnets on a wall in the Hongqiao legislative outreach office. After this year's national two sessions, the numbers will be further updated.

Yu Yiqing, a staff member at the Hongqiao legislative outreach office, told the Global Times that these numbers are more than just statistics. They reflect people's expectations for a better life, and show the extensive and effective nature of the whole-process people's democracy.

'Direct express' for democratic legislation

The system of grassroots legislative outreach offices was introduced at the fourth plenary session of the 18th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee in October 2014. In July 2015, the first four grassroots legislative outreach offices across the country were set up in Shanghai's Hongqiao, Jingdezhen in East China's Jiangxi Province, Xiangyang in Central China's Hubei Province, and Lintao in Northwest China's Gansu Province.

Since then, over 90 percent of the legal drafts formulated or amended by the NPC and its standing committee has sought opinions from these grassroots legislative outreach offices, which serve as a "direct express" for democratic legislation in the new era, connecting the highest national legislative body with ordinary citizens, and becoming an important platform for developing the whole-process people's democracy.

In November 2019, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the Gubei Civic Center while a consultation meeting on a draft law was underway. Xi talked to both the Chinese and foreign residents attending the meeting, and for the first time made the remark that "people's democracy is a type of whole-process democracy."

In the Volume 4 of the book Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, Xi also stressed that whole-process people's democracy in China is a complete system with supporting mechanism and procedures, and fully-fledged civil participation. "Democracy is not an ornament to be put on display, but an instrument for addressing the issues that concern the people. Whether a country is democratic depends on whether its people are truly the masters of the country."

The legislative outreach office at Hongqiao stands as one of the best illustrations of this remark. Over the years, local residents have contributed suggestions on China's major laws such as the Civil Code, the anti-domestic violence law, and Maritime Law. Through the small outreach office where Wu worked, ordinary citizens' opinions flowed into the "vast ocean" of national legislation.

Journey of 'co-governance' in Gubei community

At the end of 2024, something "new" happened in Hongqiao subdistrict's Gubei community. The bell, silent for over two decades, rang out once again in the revitalized Vanke Plaza at the community. Smart streetlights there illuminated the ground brightly, permeable paving bricks lay smooth and even, and children laughed and played on the wide circular running track.

However, this ordinary scene was "new" to local residents, as not long before, the plaza and its surroundings had looked entirely different: the pavement was pothole-ridden, with pedestrians occasionally tripping. Streetlights flickered intermittently, and compared to the vibrant bustle of surrounding skyscrapers, the area appeared dilapidated.

How to address these issues?

The Hongqiao subdistrict authority did not resort to making arbitrary decisions. Instead, it placed the key to solving problems in the hands of the people there. A "co-governance committee" was then formed, composed of local residents, merchants, property managers, and experts in legal and some other fields.

Wu, as a "legal advisor" of the committee, was fully involved in this "co-governance" initiative.

Wu and other members combed through each issue one by one and solved them one by one. There was a lively exchange of ideas, with repeated discussions and consultations. Eventually, they brought together opinions from all sides and found the "greatest common divisor" among the diverse demands -- to create a brand-new, landmark area that meets the needs of residents and tourists for leisure, shopping, sports, and etc.

This "co-governance committee," with no government participation, has incorporated democratic procedures into every aspect: full consultation first, then voting, and finally extensively soliciting opinions. Nowadays, the committee has evolved from its initial role as a "renovation task force" to a "standing governance body," frequently organizing community activities and turning the square into a beloved "living salon" for all residents there.

The transformation of Vanke Plaza from a shabby landmark to a space brimming with happiness has witnessed the steps of Hongqiao subdistrict in practicing whole-process people's democracy.

International resonance of democratic practices

As one of the first grassroots legislative outreach offices in China, the Hongqiao office has a unique "secret weapon" - a "one-body and two-wings" structure. The 420 legislative coordinators, like feelers, reach into every nook and cranny of the streets and alleys to collect the thoughts of the people; the 15 advisory units and the 15 expert talent pools provide strong backing with their professional support. Through this structure, the Hongqiao office conveys public opinion from the streets directly to the national legislative body.

The "no-threshold participation" mechanism also breaks geographical and identity barriers. Wu recalled that in the winter of 2022, when the renovation project of Huangjincheng block in the Hongqiao subdistrict was seeking opinions, residents from different countries actively participated in contributing their wisdom.

Now, the grassroots legislative outreach office in the Hongqiao subdistrict has become a window for international friends to further learn about Chinese democracy. In recent months, it received visitors from many countries including South Korea, Cambodia, Japan, Peru, and Spain.

According to Yu, many foreign visitors were deeply attracted by the operational model of the Hongqiao office and, were particularly curious about the mechanism for Chinese citizens to directly participate in national legislation.

They expressed admiration after learning about its operational model, Yu said. "They told me that it fully demonstrates the openness and democratic nature of Chinese legislation, and it also reflects China's institutional confidence in its democracy."

In Wu's view, over the years, an increasing number of people are willing to share their thoughts on legislation at the small office. At the same time, the legal and democratic consciousness of local residents is growing, and who are becoming more adept at using the law to protect their rights and interests.

"Has the renovation of the residential community been carried out according to legal procedures? Are the elevator installations compliant, and will they affect the building structure or the interests of other residents? Are the procedures of tree transplants in the neighborhood appropriate and complete? These details, which were not widely concerned about before, have now become the focus of attention for the residents. For the local government, this is both a challenge and a great opportunity to improve its governance capacity," Wu told the Global Times.

This year, under integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, the Hongqiao office aims to expand its "legislative friendship circle" by collaborating with other grassroots legislative offices in this region. And the outreach office, as well as those who contribute their efforts in it, will always remain true to their original aspiration, just like the eight-character phrase on a wall of the Hongqiao office that reads, "Open the door for the legislation, consult people on the governance."

