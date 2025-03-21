Xi urges opening new ground for development during inspection tour in Yunnan

Xinhua) 08:05, March 21, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, chats with local residents while visiting the Old Town of Lijiang in Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 19, 2025. Xi made an inspection tour in Yunnan Province on Wednesday and Thursday. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

KUNMING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on southwest China's Yunnan Province to break new ground for its development in the pursuit of Chinese modernization.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee (CPC) and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during his inspection tour in the province on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Xi visited a modern flower industrial park in the city of Lijiang.

At an exhibition center, Xi learned about fresh-cut flower varieties. He also inspected a rose cultivation area and a rose grading and packaging production line in the park.

Yunnan's flower industry has broad prospects, Xi said, emphasizing the importance of developing the whole industrial chain so that the "beautiful industry" can deliver more benefits to the people.

Inscribed on the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List, the Old Town of Lijiang boasts a history of more than 800 years. Visiting the town, Xi learned about its history and the distinctive dwellings of the Naxi ethnic group. He also learned about local efforts in protecting and utilizing cultural heritage, and in promoting the integrated development of culture and tourism.

Fresh from a spring snow, the town was bustling with tourists. Xi chatted with local residents and tourists in the town, asking about the state of local businesses and the experience of tourists.

Xi stressed the need to strike a balance between protection and development to make the beautiful old town shine with new vigor and vitality.

During the inspection tour, Xi also visited the provincial capital Kunming, where he heard the provincial authorities' work report on Thursday.

Xi emphasized that promoting industrial transformation and upgrading is essential for high-quality development, calling on Yunnan to strengthen, optimize and expand its resource-based industries through scientific and technological innovation, while proactively developing future industries and emerging strategic industries.

He urged the province to accelerate the development of the cultural and tourism industries and the distinctive agriculture unique to plateau areas.

Yunnan should leverage its strategic location to enhance high-standard opening up and establish itself as a key gateway to South and Southeast Asia, Xi stressed.

He called on the province to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with neighboring countries in areas such as economy, science and technology, talent development, health and culture to generate tangible benefits in the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Highlighting Yunnan's significant role in ecology, Xi urged the province to serve as an ecological security barrier in southwest China, while emphasizing the importance of enhancing governance to ensure ethnic unity and stability in this border region with diverse ethnic groups.

Stressing that the Party's leadership is the fundamental guarantee for the advancement of all endeavors, he called on officials at all levels to fulfill their responsibilities in Party self-governance, and to take exemplary actions in improving the political environment within the Party.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, accompanied Xi on the inspection tour.

On Thursday, Xi met with senior officers and representatives of the soldiers and civilian staff of the Chinese People's Liberation Army troops stationed in Kunming.

