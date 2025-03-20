Xi emphasizes sustainable, healthy growth of cultural, tourism industry

Xinhua) 10:51, March 20, 2025

KUNMING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visited the Old Town of Lijiang in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Wednesday afternoon, stressing the sustainable and healthy development of the cultural and tourism industry.

