Xi emphasizes sustainable, healthy growth of cultural, tourism industry
(Xinhua) 10:51, March 20, 2025
KUNMING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visited the Old Town of Lijiang in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Wednesday afternoon, stressing the sustainable and healthy development of the cultural and tourism industry.
