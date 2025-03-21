Xi visits the Old Town of Lijiang

(People's Daily App) 09:33, March 21, 2025

"May we invite you for a cup of coffee?" asked a crowd before a shop when they greeted President Xi Jinping, who was visiting the Old Town of Lijiang in Yunnan Province on Wednesday. Xi thanked them for their invitation and replied, "Yunnan coffee is a true symbol of China."

