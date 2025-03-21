Home>>
Quotes from Xi | Don't stay up late
(People's Daily App) 17:19, March 21, 2025
During a 2015 seminar for county-level Party chiefs at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee, President Xi Jinping shared his personal experience and advised young people to avoid staying up late. He emphasized that working around the clock isn't sustainable in the long run.
