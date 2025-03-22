Xi's special envoy attends inauguration of Namibian president

WINDHOEK, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Peng Qinghua on Friday attended the inauguration of Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia.

Peng, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, also met with President Nandi-Ndaitwah to discuss bilateral relations.

During their meeting, Peng conveyed Xi's warm congratulations on and best wishes for Nandi-Ndaitwah's inauguration and the 35th anniversary of Namibia's independence, which coincided with the inauguration.

Peng highlighted the profound traditional friendship between China and Namibia, noting that this year also marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Peng said China is willing to take this opportunity to continue close high-level exchanges with Namibia, enhance political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation and bolster international coordination, so as to carry forward the China-Namibia comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership for the benefit of the two peoples.

Nandi-Ndaitwah thanked Xi for sending a special envoy to attend her inauguration and asked Peng to convey her cordial greetings to the Chinese president. She spoke highly of Namibia-China relations, thanked China for its long-standing support and assistance to Namibia, and expressed the hope for the deepening of the friendly cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

Dignitaries and representatives from nearly 30 countries and international and regional organizations attended the inauguration.

