Quotes from Xi | 'I spent the best years of my life here'

(People's Daily App) 15:23, March 25, 2025

"Fuzhou is a city of good fortune. It's a place you never want to leave," President Xi Jinping said four years ago during a visit to Fuzhou, the capital of Fujian Province, where he worked as secretary of CPC Fuzhou Municipal Committee from 1990 to 1996.

