A shop owner describes seeing President Xi up close

(People's Daily App) 15:25, March 25, 2025

On Wednesday afternoon, President Xi Jinping visited the ancient town of Lijiang in Yunnan Province. As he walked along the stone-paved streets, he observed the surroundings while local residents and tourists warmly greeted him. Watch this video to see how this shop owner recalls his feelings upon seeing the president.

(Produced by Liang Xiaojian and intern Wang Yue)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)