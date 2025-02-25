China to extend, refine policy support for low-income residents, underdeveloped areas

Xinhua) 09:39, February 25, 2025

A press conference on deepening rural reforms and advancing rural revitalization is held by the State Council Information Office in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- China will not hit the brakes on its support policies after the end of the five-year transition period dedicated to both consolidating and expanding achievements in poverty alleviation and integrating them with rural revitalization.

Instead, the country will refine support policies for low-income residents and underdeveloped areas, according to an official.

Han Wenxiu, executive deputy director of the Office of the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs, made the remarks at a press conference on Monday.

Safeguarding the bottom line to prevent large-scale lapse or relapse into poverty is not a task only for 2025, the last year in the transition period, Han said. "The bottom line must be upheld persistently and permanently after the transition period."

The "No. 1 central document" for 2025 issued on Sunday, which is the first policy statement released by China's central authorities this year, called for coordinating the establishment of a mechanism to prevent lapse and relapse into poverty, as well as creating a categorized assistance system for low-income residents and underdeveloped regions in rural areas.

China is conducting a comprehensive evaluation of the five-year transition period. Based on the findings of this evaluation, support policies will be categorized, optimized and improved, Han added.

China will strengthen support efforts for low-income rural populations, by enhancing social assistance as a safety net, and emphasizing the stimulation of the internal driving force within this population group, according to Han.

For underdeveloped rural regions, the country will implement targeted policy support -- with a key focus on promoting their revitalization and development.

Differentiated assistance will be provided through mechanisms such as collaboration between eastern and western regions and targeted assistance, enabling these regions to gradually catch up in the modernization process.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)