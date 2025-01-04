Home>>
London Zoo begins annual stocktake
(Xinhua) 11:05, January 04, 2025
A keeper counts squirrel monkeys during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Britain, Jan. 3, 2025. (Xinhua)
A keeper counts penguin during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Britain, Jan. 3, 2025. (Xinhua)
A keeper counts penguin during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Britain, Jan. 3, 2025. (Xinhua)
A keeper counts brown-nosed coatis during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Britain, Jan. 3, 2025. (Xinhua)
Squirrel monkeys stand during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Britain, Jan. 3, 2025. (Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Animal babies bring fresh look to Harbin zoo
- Delhi Zoo reopens to public in India
- Giant panda cubs receive public visitors in China zoo
- Animals enjoy cozy winter in Nanjing
- Animals play in snow at zoo in E China
- Twin pandas make public debut at Tokyo zoo much to delight of lucky few
- 201 animal cubs of 43 species in Beijing Zoo start to meet public
- Animals in Tianjin Zoo find ways to beat summer heat
- Male baby hippo makes public debut at Shanghai Zoo
- World Animal Day marked at Bangladesh National Zoo
- 16 crested ibises returned from Japan settle at Beijing Zoo
- Goodfellow's tree kangaroo peeks out of its mother's pouch at zoo in France
- Monkey draws nationwide attention in China for unusual look
- Animals cool off during summer heat at Guangzhou Zoo
- A night tour in Shanghai Zoo
- Zoo in E China's Qingdao adopts measures to help animals stay cool in heat wave
- Zoo animals keep cool amid summer heat
- Bear at Hangzhou Zoo goes viral with human-like behavior
- Sun bears attract tourists at Hangzhou Zoo
- Young keepers work their animal magic
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.