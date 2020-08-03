People relocated to avoid floods receive good care in E China’s Hefei

More than 300 people, from an infant who is only about 40 days old to a 95-year-old senior citizen, who have been transferred to a relocation site to escape the floods are enjoying life at their temporary “home” in No.168 Middle School in Hefei Economic and Technological Development Zone in Hefei, capital of east China’s Anhui province.

More than 400 young volunteers from all walks of life have worked in shifts to take care of these residents, reassuring everyone at the “home” with their attentive services.

A dedicated nursery has been set up for babies, while senior citizens are being taken care of by special volunteers. These relocated citizens are also able to enjoy various forms of entertainment, including movies, every day.

“This place has a pleasant environment and meals that suit my taste. The volunteers are very patient with us. We feel happy about everything here,” said Hu Yiling, a 95-year-old lady who is also the oldest resident at the relocation site.

Besides daily necessities ranging from small articles like toothpicks, toothbrushes and towels to household appliances such as washing machines, refrigerators, and dryers, the relocation site has also prepared various articles for certain groups of people.

“We have prepared things like electric razors, stationery, wheelchairs, and pedestal pans for people with special needs,” said He Guo, deputy director of the emergency department of the Hefei Economic and Technological Development Zone.

Furthermore, a series of “customized” services has been provided for senior citizens and the disabled, ensuring their health with one-on-one services that are available 24 hours a day.

In fact, Hefei has set up collective relocation sites in multiple schools with relatively good facilities and dispatched a total of 107 medical teams to these sites to ensure that all the people in these temporary “homes” are being well-fed, well taken care of, and have access to medical services.

As of 6 p.m. on July 28, the city had established 109 relocation sites for people affected by the flood season, transferred 218,000 people to safe locations, arranged relocation sites for 40,000 people, and were taking 9,110 people to collective settlement.