Tech team supports local flood control efforts in Jiangxi

Professor Deng Juzhi operates a 3D resistivity imaging system to locate hidden danger spots on the inner dike of the Furong River in Furongdun Town of Jiujiang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 21, 2020. The inner dike of the Furong River has seen constant piping problems because of large numbers of ant nests in it, posing a grave threat to the safety of local residents. Given the circumstances, an eight-member tech team consisted of doctors and led by Professor Deng Juzhi came to the frontline and tried to locate hidden danger spots by scanning the dike with ground penetrating radar and an independently developed 3D resistivity imaging system, to support local flood control efforts. (Xinhua/Li Xin)