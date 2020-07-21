Cutting-edge technologies, products help China battle floods

Cutting-edge technologies and products in fields ranging from meteorological and hydrological forecasting and monitoring to IT-based command platforms and drones are providing important support for China’s recent flood control and rescue work.

(Photo/WeChat account of cctv.com)

Thanks to the new technology, troops taking part in flood rescue and disaster relief efforts can share real-time meteorological and hydrological information. The Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has dispatched soldiers to carry out rescue and disaster relief operations in flood-stricken areas of east China’s Jiangxi province. In its command post, the meteorological and hydrological section allows analysis of flood situations and issues prompt technical guidance to officers and soldiers on the front line of flood control.

(Photo/WeChat account of cctv.com)

In this way, all troops can share accurate information and suggestions provided by the command post in real time, such as hydrological stations, dangerous areas, troop deployment and dynamic weather forecasting, so as to better carry out targeted rescue and relief work.

(Photo/WeChat account of cctv.com)

A smart mobilization system independently developed by the Jiangxi military command has also been deployed for flood control, through which the command post can share information and mobilize personnel to conduct rescue work at the earliest possible time.

(Photo/WeChat account of cctv.com)

In addition to life vests, soldiers have also been provided with inflatable life-saving belts about 5cm wide around their waists at the rescue scene in Jiangzhou township, Jiujiang in Jiangxi. If a soldier accidentally falls into the water, he simply opens the inflation valve to turn the belt into a life vest.

(Photo/WeChat account of cctv.com)

Drones are also being utilized in flood prevention and control work. In Yugan county of Shangrao in Jiangxi, a drone helped locate a potential danger that could have caused a levee to break. In Qianjiang district of southwest China’s Chongqing, drones are being used to monitor flood conditions day and night.

(Photo/WeChat account of cctv.com)

According to Zou Junxian, head of the Jiangxi Provincial Water Conservancy Planning and Research Institute, the province has taken an information-based approach, such as a telemetry system for water and rainfall monitoring, a flood prevention system, remote sensing and drones, as well as mechanical equipment, including bulldozers and loaders, to control the floods.

(Photo/WeChat account of cctv.com)

More cutting-edge technologies and products are expected to be used on the front line of flood control and rescue work.