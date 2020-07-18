Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jul 18, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

CPC allocates Party fees for flood control, disaster relief

(Xinhua)    10:02, July 18, 2020

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- The Organization Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has allocated 120 million yuan (about 17 million U.S. dollars) for flood control and disaster relief in the country's flood-hit regions, including Jiangxi and Hubei.

The funds come from the Party fees, which, having been collected from CPC members, are administered by the department on behalf of the CPC Central Committee, the department said in a statement.

They will mainly be used to support Party members, officials, and the people fighting on the frontline of flood control and disaster relief, as well as Party members and people who are in difficulties due to the floods.

The department demanded that Party members and officials be mobilized to go to the frontline of flood-control and rescue work and play an exemplary role.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York