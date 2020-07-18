CPC allocates Party fees for flood control, disaster relief

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- The Organization Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has allocated 120 million yuan (about 17 million U.S. dollars) for flood control and disaster relief in the country's flood-hit regions, including Jiangxi and Hubei.

The funds come from the Party fees, which, having been collected from CPC members, are administered by the department on behalf of the CPC Central Committee, the department said in a statement.

They will mainly be used to support Party members, officials, and the people fighting on the frontline of flood control and disaster relief, as well as Party members and people who are in difficulties due to the floods.

The department demanded that Party members and officials be mobilized to go to the frontline of flood-control and rescue work and play an exemplary role.