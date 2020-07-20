Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 20, 2020
Emergency evacuation organized to prepare against upcoming floods in Mengwa Flood Detention Area, E China

(Xinhua)    11:12, July 20, 2020

Members of the Chinese People's Armed Police Force help transfer goods from a supermarket during an emergency evacuation in Gaotai Township which lies within the Mengwa Flood Detention Area in Funan County, east China's Anhui Province, July 20, 2020. Hydrological authorities have issued a red alert for floods in the Huaihe River drainage area on Monday. An emergency evacuation was organized between late Sunday and early Monday for residents in the Mengwa Flood Detention Area to prepare against upcoming floods. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)


