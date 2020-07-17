Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 17, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Yangtze River sees second flood of the year

(Xinhua)    13:55, July 17, 2020

China's Yangtze River saw its second flood of the year on Friday morning in its upper reaches after days of torrential rainfall.

The flood was caused by rising water levels in the river's trunk streams along the upper reaches and the rapidly increasing inflow of the Three Gorges reservoir along the river.

At 10 a.m. Friday, the reservoir reported a maximum inflow of 50,000 cubic meters per second, which is expected to reach 55,000 cubic meters per second at 8:00 p.m.

The Yangtze River basin is forecast to see a new round of heavy rainfalls in the coming days, according to experts from the Changjiang Water Resources Commission of the Ministry of Water Resources.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York