China's Yangtze River sees second flood of the year

China's Yangtze River saw its second flood of the year on Friday morning in its upper reaches after days of torrential rainfall.

The flood was caused by rising water levels in the river's trunk streams along the upper reaches and the rapidly increasing inflow of the Three Gorges reservoir along the river.

At 10 a.m. Friday, the reservoir reported a maximum inflow of 50,000 cubic meters per second, which is expected to reach 55,000 cubic meters per second at 8:00 p.m.

The Yangtze River basin is forecast to see a new round of heavy rainfalls in the coming days, according to experts from the Changjiang Water Resources Commission of the Ministry of Water Resources.