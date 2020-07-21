Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020
Villagers evacuated to temporary settlement as flood control response in Anhui

(Xinhua)    16:50, July 21, 2020

Villagers chat at a temporary settlement in Dangtu County, east China's Anhui Province, July 20, 2020. About 340 local villagers have been evacuated to a temporary settlement at a primary school as part of local flood control response. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)


