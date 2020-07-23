Foreign leaders send sympathy messages to Xi over floods in southern China

Leaders of countries and international organizations have recently sent messages to Chinese President Xi Jinping to express their sympathy over heavy floods in part of southern China.

While voicing sympathy over the casualties and property damage, they have spoken highly of the tremendous efforts made by the Chinese government in fighting the floods.

In addition, they said that they believe that under Xi's leadership, the Chinese people will definitely overcome the disaster and restore daily life and production in the affected areas as early as possible.

Among the leaders extending their sympathies were Russian President Vladimir Putin, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and Chairman of the Boao Forum for Asia, Ban Ki-moon.