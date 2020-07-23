Like father like son: two generations of flood-fighting heroes

Chen Jian was only 14 when his father Chen Shentao battled the massive floods of 1998 in the city of Jiujiang, east China's Jiangxi Province.

"I remember all the roads in the township were flooded, and we had to climb over mountains to reach school," he said. "I knew my father was helping battle the floods in the frontline, and I aspired to be a hero like him."

Little did the junior Chen know that he would follow his father's footsteps and years later combat the floods together in the township.

The Chens are residents of Xingang Township, situated between Poyang Lake, which is China's largest freshwater lake, and the Yangtze River, the country's longest waterway.

China has entered its rainy season. Since June, continuous downpours have lashed large parts of southern China, and the waters of many rivers in the affected regions have exceeded warning levels. The northern stretches of Jiangxi Province have experienced heavy downpours since July 6, with water rising significantly in local rivers and lakes.

On July 12, the water level at Poyang Lake exceeded the guaranteed mark of 22.43 meters, posing a grave danger to local villages.

Amid this dire situation, Chen and his father led locals to help contain the floods on the township's Dongsheng South Embankment facing the lake.

"My father's bravery really inspired me a lot," Chen said. "I wanted to do what he did decades ago: tame the floods and save people's lives."

MEMORIES

In 1998, a devastating flood occurred along the Yangtze River.

At that time, senior Chen was a village official in Jiangji under the jurisdiction of Xingang Township.

"The floods were huge, and the village was in danger," said Chen, 62.

"I remember on June 27, villagers told me that probably water was leaking from the Yangtze through the embankment to the village pond," he recalled. "They saw water flowing into the pond."

Chen walked down into the pond barefoot and used his feet to feel the temperature of the water.

"Because the leaking water came from deep areas of the Yangtze, it was extremely cold," he said. "We knew the leakage was massive."

Chen immediately reported to other officials and worked with them to stop the leakage.

"We spent more than two hours to prevent the leaking from expanding," he said.

For about three months, Chen patrolled embankments, filled bags with sand and carried heavy sandbags.

"Of course I was scared because the floods were huge," he said. "But I also knew that I had a big responsibility as an official, so I carried on unfazed."

After the floods were tamed, Chen was accorded with a national honor for his bravery, and he went to Beijing to collect the award.

LIKE FATHER LIKE SON

This year, it is Chen Shentao's son who is leading the fight against the floods.

Chen Jian, 36, started working in the local government in 2002. He is tasked with leading locals to fight the floods at Poyang Lake these days.

"I have been part of the anti-flood force since 2002," junior Chen said. "My father has been working with me."

As years progressed, Chen Jian gradually became the leader in the local flood-prevention efforts.

"My father still comes over to help, but more often he shares his experience in combating floods," Chen Jian said. "He said he is a Party member and while he can, he will continue to serve the people."

Chen recalled that one year, when he spent several months away from home, patrolling the embankment and sleeping in the stations.

"I remember vividly that we were carrying sandbags in the pouring rain along the embankment," he said. "I was 26 years old."

This year, the water reached a historic high at Poyang Lake. Chen Jian and his father have been fighting the floods for quite some time now. Due to the call of duty, junior Chen missed his daughter's birthday.

The most unforgettable day came on July 12, when the water from Poyang Lake rose significantly, triggering strong waves that constantly hit the embankment.

"We worked for an entire day," he said. "But all the efforts will be worth it."

In the eyes of Chen Jian, his father is a hard-working person with strong principles.

"I have been influenced by my father greatly," he said. "He puts people first, and is always the first to go to the frontline to defend our homeland."

"Saving people's lives is what heroes do and my father is a hero," his son Chen Jian said. "I am extremely proud of him."