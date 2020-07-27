Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Fresh floods hit China's Chongqing

(Xinhua)    17:08, July 27, 2020

Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, which is located along the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, was on Monday hit by the most severe flooding since the flood season started this year.

The third flood of the year in the Yangtze occurred on Sunday in its upper reaches after heavy rainfall, according to the Changjiang Water Resources Commission of the Ministry of Water Resources. The commission issued flood warnings for a stretch of the upper reaches of the river and the Three Gorges reservoir on Sunday.

At around 6 a.m. Monday, Cuntan hydrologic station in Chongqing saw water exceed the warning level for the first time since the beginning of the flood season this year.

Currently, the water level in downtown Chongqing has kept rising, and is expected to reach the highest level Monday night, said Ran Jinhong, an official with the municipal flood control and drought relief headquarters.

"We have made advance preparations for flood control to ensure the smooth passage of the flood," Ran said.

The municipal maritime authorities imposed temporary traffic controls on parts of the upper reaches of the Yangtze River on Sunday to ensure shipping safety.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York