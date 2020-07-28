Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020
China to enhance dike patrols for flood control

(Xinhua)    09:10, July 28, 2020

China will strengthen the patrolling of dikes and sluices around the Yangtze River, Huai River and Taihu Lake to ensure safety during flood prevention work.

The Office of State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters urged efforts to make detailed patrol plans and conduct 24-hour patrols on the main dikes and sluices around the rivers and lakes.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) said it will continue to dispatch rescue forces and allocate supplies to flood-hit regions for disaster relief.

Earlier, the MEM and the Ministry of Finance earmarked 30 million yuan (about 4.28 million U.S. dollars) to the hard-hit Hubei Province for emergency rescue efforts.

