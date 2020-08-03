Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Aug 3, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

East China braces for Typhoon Hagupit

(Xinhua)    09:03, August 03, 2020

East China's Fujian Province on Sunday launched a Grade III emergency response to Typhoon Hagupit, the fourth of this year.

Authorities in Fujian have asked staff of coastal fisheries in the city of Ningde to be evacuated ashore prior to 8 a.m. Monday.

Coastal tourist spots in Ningde were required to be closed and construction sites were asked to suspend operations.

The center of Hagupit was spotted at waters 540 km southeast of Cangnan County, east China's Zhejiang Province, at 11 p.m. Sunday, packing winds of up to 83 kph, according to the National Meteorological Center.

It is moving northwest at a speed of 20 kph and will continue to gain strength, according to the center. The typhoon is forecast to make landfall in the coastal area between Zhejiang and Fujian Monday night.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York